A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

If Peter Obi Will Win The S’E Without A Single Governor, Why Won’t Atiku Aake The North- Prof Udenta

Professor Udenta Udenta, founding national secretary, of Alliance for Democracy (AD) said that if Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate will win the southeast without a single governor, why won’t Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, take the north?

Professor Udenta asked the rhetorical question when he was dissecting his view of why he thinks Atiku Abubakar is likely going to win the coming presidential election.

On Arise News Morning Show program, Prof. Udenta was asked about who has the higher chance to win the coming election and he responded that as it stands now, Atiku Abubakar has the higher chance of winning.

The first reason he gave was that Atiku Abubakar has been building bridges over the years, over 30 years, he added that political elites are going towards his direction and that the failure of the APC government has also contributed to his chance.

Professor Udenta added that Atiku is favoured by geography and demography (north)

“There is an opinion that Peter Obi will do extremely well in the southeast, without a single governor, senator, member of Rep or even local government infrastructure backing him. And another opinion is that Tinubu will win the southwest. So what makes you think that Atiku will not win the entire north?”

“If Peter Obi will win the southeast without a single governor, why won’t Atiku take the north.”

He said that is how Nigeria politics is driven as at now.

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Win #Single #Governor #Wont #Atiku #Aake #North #Prof #UdentaIf Peter Obi Will Win The S’E Without A Single Governor, Why Won’t Atiku Aake The North- Prof Udenta Publish on 2023-01-19 11:07:23