If Peter Obi Loses This Election, There Will Be Crisis – Primate Elijah Ayodele Claims

With less than six days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Senior pastor and the General Overseer of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted that there will be crisis if Mr Peter Obi of labour party loses his ambition.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi is one of the front-runners in the forthcoming February 25th presidential that is expected to win. Other front-runners include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic, Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People.

The man of God stated in his latest prophecy which was posted on Facebook page yesterday, that if the former Anambra state governor losses, there will be crisis. He also said the same goes to Asiwaju Tinubu.

Hear him “If Peter Obi Loses This Election, There Will Be Crisis, if Tinubu loses this election, there will be crisis.” the man of God said.

