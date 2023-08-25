If Peter Obi, Kwankwaso And Atiku Decide To Merge, It’s Like Getting Back To Your Root – Bode George

Nigerian politician, Bode George recently expressed his thoughts on a potential merger that could have significant implications for the country’s political landscape. He highlighted the potential union of three key figures: Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party; Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP); and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Bode George noted that even opposition parties, who initially dismissed the concept of zoning, are now reconsidering their stance. He urged caution against allowing religious factors to dominate the decision-making process, emphasizing that this should be a personal choice. George believes that if Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, and Atiku decide to merge their efforts, it would resemble a return to their political origins. He recalled their previous collaboration, which he described as making their party exceptionally strong.

He said, “Even the opposition party that initially said they don’t believe in zoning, what are they doing now? The only thing I want to beg; don’t let us drive in the direction of religion. It should be personal. For me, if Peter Obi, Kwankwasl, and Atiku decide to merge, it is like getting back to your roots, because they were all together before which made it formidable as a party. I will be looking forward to the merger. We don’t know the details yet because they haven’t called the elder’s meeting and the NEC meeting to look at it and decide.

“Individuals don’t own a party. They can suggest then they will brief the party but it is the party who must now decide if to go into partnership with party A or party B.”

[Start watching from 23:31]

