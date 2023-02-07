This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If Peter Obi Is Struggling, Then The Number Four Would Have To Struggle More—Dele Momodu

A leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, acknowledged on Tuesday that Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is the third force in Nigeria’s national politics.

However, Momodu, now an ally of PDP flag bearer for the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, said Obi is “struggling” because the presidential race is not a marathon and takes time to build bridges.

The former presidential candidate spoke on Channel TV’s election special, “2023 Judgment.”

“Usually in many countries, you have two major political parties and candidates,” said Momodu.

“In the case of Nigeria, now that we seem to have a third force, the fourth force does not do much.” And who are the best candidates? Former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from Lagos and Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra,

Asked if he now recognizes Obi and Labor as having a third force, the PDP leader replied: “I am a democrat; I will not disparage anyone.” He (Obi) is the third force, but what is this third force? That is the question.

According to him, only his candidate, originally from northeastern Nigeria, has the ability to reposition the country.

He rejected Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu, and Obi said that the two candidates, despite being southerners, lacked what was needed to reposition Nigeria.

“If Peter Obi is struggling, then the number four would have to struggle more.” He is definitely struggling. “A presidential race is a marathon; it is a long-distance race, and it takes time to build up,” he added.

Watch Video Here

Source; Channels Television

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this speech by Dele Momodu

Content created and supplied by: Micheal10 (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Struggling #Number #Struggle #MoreDele #MomoduIf Peter Obi Is Struggling, Then The Number Four Would Have To Struggle More—Dele Momodu Publish on 2023-02-07 17:07:40