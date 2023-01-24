This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“If Peter Obi Could Not Empower His Son To Buy A Car, Will He Be Able To Empower You?” – Oshiomole

In the mid hours of today, the former national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, took to his verified social media platform (Facebook page) to share a video showing the moment he was addressing the people of his state about the fast approaching presidential election.

Speaking about labour Party’s Peter Gregory Obi, Adams Oshiomole said, “if Peter Obi could not empower his own son to buy a car by himself, will he be able to empower you (the Nigerian youths)?” He added, “when he said he purposely did not buy his son a car and also that he wears one wristwatch, I realized he campaigns with non-issues.”

Speaking further, the former governor of Edo state said, “if I also tell you people that this khaki I am wearing is the only one I have, you people may believe but the truth is that I have the same khaki in ten pieces. I can decide to keep changing it and create an impression that I have only one.”

Lastly, the former governor of Edo state said, “Nigerian youths, you all need to be careful because Peter Obi is merely pretending. Nigerians do not need a trader but someone who produces or manufactures.”

Watch the full video of the public address HERE (fast forward between 9th – 14th minutes).

