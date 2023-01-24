If Peter Obi Could Not Empower His Son To Buy A Car, Will He Be Able To Empower You – Adam Oshiomole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole, the former national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), took to his verified social media platform (Facebook page) in the early hours of today to release a video of himself addressing the people of his state on the upcoming presidential election.

Adams Oshiomole, speaking on the Labour Party’s Peter Gregory Obi, asked, “If Peter Obi couldn’t enable his own son to buy a car on his own, will he be able to empower you (the Nigerian youths)?” “When he mentioned he purposefully did not purchase his kid a car and also that he wears one wristwatch,” he continued, “I knew he campaigned on non-issues.”

The former governor of the state of Edo continued, “You might believe if I also say that the khaki I’m wearing is the only one I own, but in reality, I have the same khaki in 10 different colors. I have the option to continuously changing it in order to give the impression that I possess just one.”

The former Edo state governor concluded by saying, “You young people in Nigeria need to be alert because Peter Obi is just acting. Nigerians require producers or manufacturers rather than traders.”

Watch the full video of the public address HERE (fast forward between 9th – 14th minutes).

