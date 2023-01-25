“If Peter Obi Could Not Empower His Son To Buy A Car, How Will He Empower You?” – Oshiomole Asks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adams Oshiomole, a former governor of Edo state and former national leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, made a post on his official Facebook account a few hours ago, seeking clarification about Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate running on the platform of the Labour Party, LP. The general presidential election is scheduled to take place next month.

How the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, can help the people of the internet (especially the youth of Nigeria) who are demanding reform is beyond Comrade Adams Oshiomole’s comprehension if he can’t even help his own son buy a car.

The candidate “campaigns with non problems,” Oshiomole elaborated, because “he purposely did not get a car for his son and puts on one wrist watch.” This video can be viewed at their website.

According to Vanguard papers, Oshiomole went on to add in the video that he was an example and that the Khaki he was wearing at the time was the only one he possessed.

He speculated that the same Khaki might exist in multiple pieces, but that he would constantly switch them out to give the impression that he only possesses one.

