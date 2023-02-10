If Peter Obi Could Fix Anambra State, Then He Can Do The Same To Nigeria- Arigbe-Osula

Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) Governorship Candidate in Edo State in 2007 and 2016, in an interview has said that if the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi can fix Anambra, then he can also fix Nigeria. He also lament that the current president, Muhammadu Buhari could have fixed Nigeria in one if he had fought corruption

The former aspirant made this statement while responding to a question asked by Sun Newspaper, which is “Assuming Obi wins the presidential election, do you think he can fix 16 years of recklessness and eight years of extreme pilferage as you called them in four to eight years?”

In his own words, Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula said “If Buhari had fought corruption, he could have fixed Nigeria in one year. All Obi must do is to block all the leakages; if he does this, everyone will realise that they don’t need to steal to be successful. Obi did it in Anambra State and it is easier to do it in Nigeria because Nigeria is more resourceful than Anambra”.

Source: The Sun Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Fix #Anambra #State #Nigeria #ArigbeOsulaIf Peter Obi Could Fix Anambra State, Then He Can Do The Same To Nigeria- Arigbe-Osula Publish on 2023-02-10 10:13:06