‘If PDP Has Approved It’s Members Who Joined The Govt, Then They Have No Business In Court’ – Shehu Sani

Following the recent inauguration of ministers in the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria, Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna lawmaker and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his concerns on social media. He specifically addressed his party’s perceived inaction in addressing members who have now become part of the current government.

In a tweet shared on his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, August 22 as seen in the last screenshot below, Sani, who previously represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, raised the point that the PDP’s failure to take action against such individuals seems to imply the party’s acceptance of its members’ participation in the present government.

Expanding on his viewpoint, the former lawmaker maintained that if this is indeed the case, there might be no need for the party to continue pursuing its election petition in court.

He tweeted, “If the PDP has endorsed and sanctioned its members’ involvement in the government, then its presence in court becomes unnecessary.”

