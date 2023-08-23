NEWS

‘If PDP Has Approved It’s Members Who Joined The Govt, Then They Have No Business In Court’ – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

Following the recent inauguration of ministers in the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria, Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna lawmaker and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his concerns on social media. He specifically addressed his party’s perceived inaction in addressing members who have now become part of the current government.

In a tweet shared on his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, August 22 as seen in the last screenshot below, Sani, who previously represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, raised the point that the PDP’s failure to take action against such individuals seems to imply the party’s acceptance of its members’ participation in the present government.

Expanding on his viewpoint, the former lawmaker maintained that if this is indeed the case, there might be no need for the party to continue pursuing its election petition in court.

He tweeted, “If the PDP has endorsed and sanctioned its members’ involvement in the government, then its presence in court becomes unnecessary.”

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC support groups mobilise to win Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber elections

5 mins ago

Peter Obi finally opens up on why he did not conduct LG elections until his last year as Anambra Governor

12 mins ago

Mummies, Check Out These Matured Alluring Outfits.

14 mins ago

Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Post About The New FCT Minister Under President Tinubu

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button