If PDP Has Approved Its Members Joining The Government, Then It Has No Business In Court- Shehu Sani

In the wake of the swearing-in of ministers into various offices in the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to tackle his party over its perceived lack of action in dealing with members who have now become a part and parcel of the government of the day.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 22, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, argued the PDP’s failure to sanction such persons appears to be an indication of its approval for its members to join the present government.

Going further, the former lawmaker insisted that if that is the case, then the party does not have any need to continue pursuing its election petition in court.

He wrote; “If the PDP has approved and endorsed its members joining the Government, then it has no business in court.”

See a screenshot of Senator Sani’s tweet below:

