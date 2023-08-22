If PDP Endorsed Its Members Joining The Govt, Then It Has No Business Being In Court-Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to say if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved its members joining the government, then it has no business being in court.

It is no longer new that President Tinubu makes some fresh appointments to his new government, including appointing a member of the opposition party.

President Tinubu appointed the former governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike as the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Amid speculation on whether the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) approved and endorsed its members joining the government of President Tinibu, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page to air out his view about it.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by saying if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved and endorsed its members joining the administration of President Tinubu, then the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no business being in court.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot below:

What's your take on what Shehu Sani said?

