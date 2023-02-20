If PDP Can Get A Good Candidate, They’ll Win Presidential & Governorship Election In Kogi-Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigerian eligible voters prepare to return to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred presidential and Gubernatorial candidate ahead of the February 25th and March 11th presidential and Gubernatorial election, The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on his church’s Facebook page shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “If PDP Can Get A Good Candidate, They’ll Win Presidential & Governorship Election In Kogi state. Speaking further he said ” The people that are fighting Kefas in Taraba state should go back within the party and dialogue with him. Because this man will make Taraba state great. And the poor masses will enjoy him.

While he continues he said “There are some people who will call themselves kings makers in Taraba state. They will want to fight against Kefas much later. On this note, I advise Kefas to hold onto God. He should not be under anybody. Because Darius will soon support him. And with Kefas, He is saved. Because Darius will make a lot of great impacts in the state.

Speaking further he said ” All the people in Taraba State with opposition will enjoy. Because Kefas will not be a government of his party alone. But to the general public. On this note, Kefas must start working on ethnicity issues and royalty matters. Because I am seeing him facing The challenges of ethnicity and royalty.

