If PDP approved its members joining the Govt, then it has no business being in Court – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a former senator and human rights activist, believes the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no business being in court if its members have been permitted to join Tinubu’s administration.

It should be noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made several new nominations to his new administration, including someone from the opposition party.

Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers and member of the PDP, has been chosen as the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by President Bola Tinubu.

In the midst of discussion about whether the PDP authorised and backed its members entering President Tinibu’s cabinet, Shehu Sani make use of his verified X (formerly Twitter) account to express his thoughts.

He tweeted that: “If the PDP has approved and endorsed its members joining the Government,then it has no business being in Court”.

