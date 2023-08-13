NEWS

‘If Our President Was Not The Chairman Of ECOWAS, We Won’t Be This Deeply Involved’ – Henry Ayo-Ola

According to retired major general Henry Ayo-Ola, if President Bola Tinubu were not the head of Ecowas, Nigeria would not be as heavily embroiled in the Niger Crisis. The President won’t Start a War With Niger, he said in an interview with Arise Tv . He said that the current administration has shown that it is an attentive government that values the views of the people.

He questioned, “Do you believe our President would go ahead and start a war given the broad majority against using force? It is not doable. Normally, we wouldn’t be this engaged if our President wasn’t the Chairman of Ecowas. We must recognise that President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria, or Ecowas did not make any of these choices; they were all made by Ecowas. We already know that this is a listening government, after all. You can tell that they changed their minds on how to divide the World Bank loan.

[Start From 12:11]


