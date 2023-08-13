NEWS

‘If Our President Was Not The Chairman Of ECOWAS, We Won’t Be This Deeply Involved’ – Henry Ayo-Ola

A Retired Major General Henry Ayo-Ola has alleged that Nigeria won’t be deeply involved in the Niger Crisis if President Bola Tinubu was not the Chairman of Ecowas. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the President will not go to war with Niger. He also argued that the present administration has shown that it’s a listening government that heeds the opinion of the people. 

He said, ”With the grand swell of consensus against the use of force, you think our President will go ahead to go and fight a war? It’s not possible. Ordinarily, if our President was not the Chairman of Ecowas, we won’t be this deeply involved. We need to separate that these whole decisions are Ecowas decision and not Nigeria’s decision, it’s not President Bola Tinubu’s decision. I mean so far we know that this is a listening government. You can see how they backed down from how to share the loan from World Bank.”

