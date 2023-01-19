A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

If Obi will win the South without any Governor’s help, Atiku should also do so in the North-Udenta

The Alliance for Democracy (AD)’s founding national secretary, Professor Udenta Udenta, has explained why he supports PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar over APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.

Professor Udenta Udenta said on Thursday’s Arise News Morning Show that his stake is very small because anything can happen in the coming weeks and that in politics, a day is as long as a lifetime. He was talking about the odds of the four main candidates for president winning the election.

At some point during the event, Udenta expressed his firm belief that Atiku Abubakar will win the election. In accordance with his justification, he cited Atiku Abubakar as the reason for the gradual convergence of national forces. He kept going by saying that because Atiku Abubakar has been involved in politics for a very long time, he could combine his years of campaigning with his years of forging partnerships at the level of management that can reach the entire population.

In addition, he asserted that Atiku would benefit from the All Progressives Congress’ “abject” performance, which he described as actually absurd. He also stated that demographics and geography favor Atiku Abubakar.

According to Atiku Abubakar, who was speaking about how geography and demography favor him, the Labour Party’s Peter Obi is thought to perform particularly well in the South-East without the assistance of any Governors, Senators, or members of the House of Representatives, or even more so without the Local Government infrastructure.

He also said that Bola Tinubu, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress, is expected to do well in the Southwest.

However, he was perplexed as to why Peter Obi ought to win the South without the assistance of any governor if Atiku Abubakar could not win the North.

According to Professor Udenta Udenta, Peter Obi’s movement is an unfinished revolution, but he will prevail in the South.

Content created and supplied by: Lightnew12 (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #win #South #Governors #Atiku #NorthUdentaIf Obi will win the South without any Governor’s help, Atiku should also do so in the North-Udenta Publish on 2023-01-19 12:02:11