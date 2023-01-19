If Obi Will Win The South Without A Single Governor, Why Won’t Atiku Take The North? – Prof. Udenta

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Founding National Secretary of the Alliance For Democracy, AD, Professor Udenta Udenta has explained why he believes that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar will defeat the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to win the presidential election.

Professor Udenta Udenta who appeared on Arise ‘s Morning Show on Thursday, while speaking on the chances of the four major presidential candidates winning the presidential election, said that his stake is very simple as anything can change within the next few weeks, adding that 24 hours is a lifetime in the political system.

During the program, Udenta showed strong belief that Atiku Abubakar will win the election. In his reasons for this, he said that the convergence of national forces are now slowly building around Atiku Abubakar. He added that Atiku Abubakar has been in the game of politics for a very long time, therefore, this will be the combination of his years of building bridges, networks, alliances at the level of the lead that can fit down to the masses.

He also said that the “abject” performance of the governing All Progressives Congress, which he said is very ridiculous will facilitate Atiku’s victory during the election. He also claimed that Atiku Abubakar is also favoured by geography and demography.

While explaining what he meat by Atiku Abubakar is favoured by geography and demography, he said that there is an opinion that Peter Obi of the Labour Party will do extremely well in the South-East, without a single Governor, Senator, members of the House of Representatives, backing him, more so, without the Local Government infrastructure.

He further said that there is an opinion that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress will also do well in the Southwest.

He however asked that if Peter Obi can win the South without a single Governor, why won’t Atiku Abubakar take the North?

Professor Udenta Udenta added that Peter Obi’s movement is an incomplete revolution, but he will do well in the South.

Professor Udenta Udenta speaking on Arise . Fast forward to 1:10:50

