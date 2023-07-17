If Obi Said He’ll Contest In 2027, the implication is that he is already giving up on his petition before the court”- Akin Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun has dismissed claims suggesting that the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi is already preparing to contest in 2027.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , the Labour Party chieftain argued that such claims are nothing but falsehood aimed at demoralizing the supporters of the former Anambra state governor.

Akin Osuntokun noted that there is no way Peter Obi would be thinking of contesting in the 2027 presidential election when he is not yet through with the disputed 2023 presidential election which saw Bola Tinubu emerge as president.

He noted that if Peter Obi were to say what was credited to him, it means he is already giving up on his petition before the presidential election petition court.

Osuntokun said “what they attributed to him (Obi) is illogical. He has not finished with 2023 and you are saying he is talking about 2027. If he said he will contest again in 2027, the implication is that he is already giving up on his petition before the court.”

Watch from mins 13:57 to 14:35

