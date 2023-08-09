“If Obi Proves he Won 25% in More States than Atiku & Tinubu, then he will be Declared Winner” Dele Momodu

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has disclosed that Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi will be announced by the court as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, if he is able to provide evidences that he accumulated 25% of votes in more states across the country than his colleagues, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. He made such disclosure in an interview.

The businessman who spoke about such issue with Seun Okinbaloye on themiconpodcast few hours ago, stated that Nigeria is in a sorry state because of the attitude of being casual and explaining everything in terms of religion, ethnicity and friendship, adding that Nigeria is having problem because a supporter of Atiku Abubakar can conveniently come out and say that he/she is now supporting president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dele Momodu further stated that patriots must rise above the pertinence of friendship if they want to salvage the country, adding that any man that says he is a politician is jobless.

The journalist on speaking about the issue of having 25% votes in the 36 states and FCT, stated that;

“Assume that you needed 25% in 25 states, the constitution would have been specific about it that you need 25% in 25 states or 26 states or 27 states, they will not single out FCT. I have a Master’s degree in Literature in English and I believe I know sufficient English language and grammer.

“For the constitution to have specifically requested for 25% from Abuja, you can say whatever you want to say. I’m not a lawyer, I’m not a judge, I’m just saying that in this case, Tinubu did not have 25%, Atiku did not have 25% in FCT, so there is a stalement between those declared number one and number two and only the law court can tackle that. Obi is the only person with 25% in the FCT. If Obi proves he won 25% in more states than Atiku and Tinubu, then he will be declared winner.”

Dele Momodu went ahead to state that he is not the one that will determine the outcome of the court cases, but Peter Obi is the only one that reflected the wishes of the constitution in terms of winning 25% in FCT, adding that the only area he has to add is that he had 25% in 24 or 25 states.

Dele Momodu finally stated that if Peter Obi cannot prove he won 25% in more states, then he is a stalement and either one of the 2023 presidential candidates is expelled or there is a rerun of the election between the declared number one and number two.

