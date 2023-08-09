“If Obi Proves He Won 25% In More States Than Atiku & Tinubu, He’ll Be Declared Winner”- Dele Momodu

Popular businessman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Dele Momodu, revealed that the presidential candidate under the flagship of the Labour Party will only be declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election, if he is able to proof it and provide evidences that shows that he accumulated 25% of votes in more states across the country than his other counterparts.

According to Dele Momodu, Nigeria is in a story state because today because of people’s attitude. He disclosed this in an interview few hours ago with Seun Okinbaloye on ‘themiconpodcast’.

Dele Momodu statement were as follows:

“Patriots must rise above the pertinence of friendship if they want to salvage the country. If any man says he is a politician, such man is jobless.”

“Assume that you needed 25% in 25 states, the constitution would have been specific about it that you need 25% in 25 states or 26 states or 27 states, they will not single out FCT. I have a Master’s degree in Literature in English and I believe I know sufficient English language and grammar.”

“For the constitution to have specifically requested for 25% from Abuja, you can say whatever you want to say. I’m not a lawyer, I’m not a judge, I’m just saying that in this case, Tinubu did not have 25%, Atiku did not have 25% in FCT, so there is a stalemate between those declared number one and number two and only the law court can tackle that. Obi is the only person with 25% in the FCT. If Obi proves he won 25% in more states than Atiku and Tinubu, then he will be declared winner.”

According to the business tycoon, Peter Obi only needs to prove that he amassed 25% of votes during the 2023 presidential election in 24 or 25 states to be declared the winner because he is the only one who reflected the wishes of the constitution in terms of winning 25% in FCT.

To watch the video, click HERE

