If Obi Had Won The Election, What I Said Before Is Still What I Will Be Saying Now – Ayo Fayose

As the post-election crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester with each passing day, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has come out to insist that his stance on a power shift to the south would not have changed if a candidate like Peter Obi had won the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ with Seun Akinbaloye on Sunday night, Fayose, who is a member of the rebellious PDP faction known as the Integrity Group, insisted that he would have been contented with any other southern candidate emerging as President other than Tinubu because it would not have been right for the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar to succeed Buhari after 8 years of northern rule.

He said; “My issue with the PDP was that I had to choose between loyalty to the party or loyalty to Nigeria. I never knew whether Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win the election or not. We never knew whether Obi would win or not. What we (Integrity Group) simply did was to stand on the side of Nigeria. What we insisted on was that after 8 years of northern rule, it was time for the south to rule.

If Obi had won this election, what I was saying back then will still be what I will be saying. The north, under Buhari, had done 8 years. So, I am saying without apologies, it is the turn of the South.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 42:20).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)