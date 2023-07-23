If Obi Had Won, He Would Also Have To Fight For The Removal Of Subsidy Just Like Tinubu – Freeze

Recently, Daddy Freeze posted a video in which he considered what Nigeria could be like under the leadership of Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the ex-governor of Anambra state.

“I am not saying Mr. Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party is a bad presidential candidate,” Daddy Freeze said, “but the fact is that he can’t do any magic in one year if he became president.”

Daddy Freeze went on to say, “The only change Peter Obi will have made from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is that the youths, who make up the majority of his admirers, would totally be in his backing even if we are suffering. A emotion, if you will.

Daddy Freeze concluded by saying, “The only thing I can condemn President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for was how he announced the reduction of gasoline subsidy. Since no budget was allocated for fuel subsidies in June, the fact remains that the previous administration was accountable for carrying it out. If Peter Gregory Obi had been elected, he would have faced the same fight that Bola Tinubu is facing now to get rid of the fuel subsidy.

