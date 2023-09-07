If Obi and Atiku proceed to appeal the judgments, the results will likely remain the same –Chekwas Okorie

The founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has expressed his lack of surprise following the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As per the Independent National Electoral Commission, Tinubu emerged victorious in the presidential election, defeating strong contenders such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Both the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar had contested the outcome of the election at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja, and Nigerians have been eagerly awaiting the court’s judgment. It was anticipated that the verdict would be delivered on Wednesday.

In a statement made public and reported by The Punch paper, Chekwas Okorie conveyed his lack of surprise regarding the tribunal’s decision. He mentioned that he had carefully reviewed the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party before the tribunal.

Okorie also asserted that: “if the petitioners – Atiku and Obi proceed to appeal the judgments, the results will remain the same”

