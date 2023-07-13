If not under this new administration, no Igbo man has been included in the security- Professor Charles Nwakeaku

Professor Charles Nwakeaku, the Secretary of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, recently participated in an interview on Arise . During the interview, he discussed the recent gathering of Igbo elders, politicians, and stakeholders in Abuja. The primary focus of their discussion was the escalating insecurity in the southeast region, which has taken an unexpected turn.

Traditionally, it was customary for the average Igbo individual to return home regardless of their current place of residence. However, this has changed dramatically. People are now hesitant to go back to their hometowns as they no longer feel safe. Additionally, the longstanding Igbo practice of burying their deceased loved ones in their homeland has been disrupted. Instead, they are forced to bury them outside of Igbo lands.

Expressing deep concern, Professor Charles Nwakeaku emphasized that the people of the southeast no longer feel secure. There is a pervasive sense of uncertainty, and they question their continued affiliation with Nigeria as a whole.

Furthermore, Professor Charles Nwakeaku attributed the ongoing issues in the southeast to the historical neglect of the region by the federal government. He highlighted the exclusion of the southeast from meaningful participation in the federal arm of government as a significant factor contributing to the current situation.

Lastly, Professor Charles Nwakeaku drew attention to the lack of representation of Igbo individuals in the security apparatus of the government. He noted that under the current administration, no Igbo person has been appointed to key positions in the security services.

In his words, “if not under this new administration, no Igbo man has been included in the security (service chiefs) arm of the government.”

