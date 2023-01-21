If Not For Peter Obi We Would Be Talking About People Frying Beans By The Roadside -Ndi Kato

A member and spokesperson of the Obi/Datti Campaign Council, Ndi Kato has said that the candidacy of Peter Obi brought about some of the major notable changes as Nigerians campaign and prepare for the 2023 elections. While speaking on Arise TV, Ndi Kato asserted that Peter Obi is the reason why politicians are no longer using some of the known method of earning the favor of the masses.

She said that Peter Obi is the reason why people discuss and campaign based on the issues and not about people trying to earn favor from the masses by engaging in some public activities.

She said;

“Peter Obi is solely responsible for bringing the kind of conversations we are having in this election season.

If he was not here we would have been talking about frying beans by the road side and drinking pure water in front of little children. He has led the conversations in this campaigns, he has made sure that we made this campaign about the issues.”

