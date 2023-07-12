If not for obi supporters, Lamidi Apapa and others would have sabotage LP PEPT- Babatunde Gbadamosi

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a Nigerian businessman, politician, and real estate developer, has just replied to a Twitter user who suggests that Peter Obi supporters should create another political party.

A Twitter user took to Twitter in a post where he said, “I disagree with you on this, sir. As a ward labour party vice chairman that joined LP because of Obi, I can categorically tell you that the people most of us met in LP are of the old order. I agree with all you said apart from the LP thing; rather, I’ll suggest we create an OBIdients party.”

Babatunde Gbadamosi, however, replied to his tweet, saying if not for the massive support of the respondents, Lamidi Apapa and others would have successfully sabotage the Labour Party’s presidential election petition tribunal appearance.

In his reply to a post on his official Twitter account, he said, “If it were not for the huge numbers of Obidients in the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, Arabambi, and their other co-travellers would have successfully sabotaged LP’s PEPT appearance and other Tribunals across the country.

Stay Focused. Stay if you’re a true Obidient, and others will join you to take over the party.

If you’re a fake Obidient, however, àrá ma sán pa ẹ́ ni o.”

