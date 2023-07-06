If Not For INEC’s So-Called Glitch, Presidential Polls Would Have Been Credible – LP Lawyer, Patrick Ikwueto

As the country keeps on observing the result of the continuous Official Political decision Petitions Council presently sitting in the country’s Government Capital Domain (FCT), Senior Backer of Nigeria, Patrick Ikwueto has demanded that the Free Public Constituent Commission (INEC) damaged the February 25 surveys by neglecting to send results to its Outcome Review Entrance (IReV) progressively.

While tending to columnists after Tuesday’s procedures, Ikwueto, who is one of the Lead Direction addressing the Work Party and its official competitor, Peter Gregory Obi at the court, expressed that however INEC carried an observer to legitimize the indicated misfire that ruined the transmission of comes about because of surveying units on final voting day, obviously the constituent umpire’s direct obliterated each bit of believability the political race ought to have had.

He said; “The entire construction of this political decision and the issues with it, depend on innovation. Today, INEC brought its Agent ICT Chief, who came to legitimize what they did and the purported misfires they guaranteed had happened. He discussed how they attempted to fix the indicated misfires and the patches that were conveyed to take care of the issue.

Yet, notwithstanding INEC’s purported innovative errors, there could not have possibly been any issue with the political race. The political race would have been straightforward and sound. It would have turned out the manner in which Nigerians anticipated. I’m certain that each Nigerian who casted a ballot would have understood what the normal result of the political race would be.”

