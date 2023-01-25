If Not For Hon Gudaji Kazaure Nigerians Are Never Told That There Is N89 trillion – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say kudos to Hon Gudaji Kazaure.

Recall that it was reported that House of Representatives Member, Mohammed Kazaure, claimed that over N80 trillion of Stamp Duties funds by banks were siphoned.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say if not for Hon Gudaji Kazaure, people in the people were never informed that there was N89 trillion or admittedly N370 Billion stamp duties.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying kudos to Gudaji Kazaure for revealing this.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“If not for Hon Gudaji Kazaure Nigerians are never told that there is N89 trillion OR admittedly N370 Billion stamp duties. Kudos to Gudaji.”

