NEWS

If Not For Hon Gudaji Kazaure Nigerians Are Never Told That There Is N89 trillion – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say kudos to Hon Gudaji Kazaure. 

Recall that it was reported that House of Representatives Member, Mohammed Kazaure, claimed that over N80 trillion of Stamp Duties funds by banks were siphoned.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say if not for Hon Gudaji Kazaure, people in the people were never informed that there was N89 trillion or admittedly N370 Billion stamp duties.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying kudos to Gudaji Kazaure for revealing this.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

“If not for Hon Gudaji Kazaure Nigerians are never told that there is N89 trillion OR admittedly N370 Billion stamp duties. Kudos to Gudaji.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Now they are sharing motorcycles in hundreds but after election, they will ban it- Shehu Sani

18 mins ago

Kwankwaso’s NNPP takes campaign to Bayelsa, speaks on Vission to rescue Nigeria

27 mins ago

Help Me Tell The Elders Standing Beside Me To Keep Quiet; They’ve Eaten Their Own Food—Tinubu

35 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Leaves His Rally In Gombe To Attend A Meeting In Borno State

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button