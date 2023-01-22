NEWS

If not for Ayu & others, the June 12 election that produced Abiola would not have held- Bamigbetan

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online recently, it was reported that the former Nigerian Ambassador to Bahamas, Senator Segun Bamigbetan, yesterday, Saturday, expressed optimism that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic, PDP, Doctor Iyorchia Ayu, will lead the PDP into victory in the forthcoming general elections.

While he was talking, he said any attempt, asking Ayu to relinquish his position as the National Chairman of the PDP, is a step in the wrong direction, as he also said it was Ayu and others that contributed to the electoral victory of late M.K.O Abiola, during the June 12, 1993 election, that was later annulled.

Further talking, he said, “In 1992, the military government in place, was floundering in its democratic transition programme, but, it was the effort of Nigerians that were led by Ayu, the then Senate President, that propelled the democratic march in the right direction.”

Ayu said, “If not for Ayu,and others, the June 12 election that produced Abiola would not have held. I was privy to a number of strategic moves made by Ayu and others to change the direction of the country. I was privileged to accompany him on some of the trips.”

