“If Nobody Welcomes Peter Obi At The Plateau Stadium, It Is Because We Were Not Given Money” – Lady

A video showing the moment a lady named Mary was complaining bitterly about how some top officials of the labour Party’s arm in plateau state are corrupt has surfaced on social media platforms.

The lady said, “I am talking to you right opposite the office of plateau state’s labour party director general. The person in charge of the support groups’ money has refused to release it. It means that if nobody welcomes (Peter Obi) or nobody is seen at the Plateau stadium, it is because we (the support groups) were not given money for mobilization.”

The lady lamented further saying, “we need money to mobilize people before the arrival of Peter Obi. The support groups are the ones that elevated labour Party’s name in our state but we are being treated like beggars.”

On how much was sent, the lady said, “I don’t know how much was sent but I know money has certainly been released. We have almost 300 support groups in this state and over two hundred among them have been registered. We are all standing here because they have not given us a dime. We have been using our personal money in the past but we purposely want to get this from them.”

Lastly, the lady said, “our party leaders in plateau state are pocketing the money sent to them. When we went to Honorable Victor’s house, he said he will call Officers on us. He sent us away like animals.”

