If Nigerians want peace in this country, the pendulum of power must be shifted to the south—Kassim Afegbua

In an interview with AIT , a former Edo Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, says that if Nigerians want peace in this country, the pendulum of power must be shifted to the south.

He further stated that I know Najaatu very well, and a lot of what she said was due to the realm of the hate campaign; she spoke as if she alone knows Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I had a one-on-one with Bola Ahmed Tinubu for more than 15 times, and I interrogated his mind, and if I should say, he is a free man, he said.

According to him, I have been saying this time without number that if Nigerians want peace in this country, they should make sure that the pendulum of power is shifted to the south. “All what Najaatu is saying about Asiwaju is due to a realm of hate campaign because I know her very well,” he said.

Video credit: YouTube

