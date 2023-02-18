This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If Nigerians Vote In Bad President, I’ll Be Enjoying In My Grave When The Results Come – Pa Adebanjo

It is no secret that Pa Adebanjo has been a staunch critic of the current Nigerian government and its leaders. Recently, he made a bold statement, ‘If Nigerians vote for a bad President, I’ll be enjoying in my grave when the results come.’

The 94-year-old veteran politician made this statement in an interview with The Niche ahead of the upcoming Nigerian Presidential Election. Adebanjo expressed his concern that Nigerians could vote in an inefficient President that could cause untold harm to the nation.

Adebanjo also expressed his dissatisfaction with two of the leading Presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. He believes that neither of them is qualified for the position. He advised Nigerians to open their eyes and not allow anyone to ‘buy their votes’.

When asked who, in his opinion, was qualified for the election, Adebanjo mentioned Peter Obi as the only qualified candidate. He believes Obi is the only suitable candidate for the position.

Adebanjo’s comments have sparked heated debates in the country, with many Nigerians voicing their support and opposition to the veteran politician’s views. Regardless of this, Adebanjo has clarified that if Nigerians vote in a bad President, he will be enjoying in his grave when the consequences come.

It is now up to the Nigerian people to make the right decision when they vote on February 25. As Pa Adebanjo says, ‘Shine your eyes.’

Source: SaharaReporters.

