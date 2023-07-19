‘If Nigerians Say It’s Not Okay For Us To Own Vehicles, We Don’t Mind Riding Donkeys’ – Hon Agbese

An APC House of Reps Member representing Ado/Okpowu/Ogadibo in Benue State, Philip Agbese has alleged that there is a misconception about the allocation of funds given to the members of the National Assembly. He however stated that if Nigerians feel it’s inappropriate for the members of the House to own vehicles, they do not mind riding donkeys. According to him, the 70 billion naira allocated to the National Assembly is for accommodation.

He said in an interview with Channels Tv, ”In the last few days, we have seen Nigerians talk about a certain 70 billion naira allocated to the National Assembly. I want to appeal to them and make clarification that the 70 billion naira is neither for Senators nor members of House of Representatives. It is the running cost for the National Assembly.

And then a large chunk of that money will be going into the provision of House and Accommodation for members who will be sitting. And then we talked about vehicles for Senators and members of the House of Representatives which I believe it is important. But if Nigerians say it’s not okay for us to own vehicles, we don’t mind riding donkeys.

