If Nigerians Are Not Satisfied With Our Government After 4 Years, They Should Fire Us – Datti

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has asked Nigerians to fire him and his principal if they win the presidential election and fail to meet the expectations of Nigerians in the first 4 years of their administration.

Photo: Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The politician stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, 21st of February 2023.

Datti revealed that he and his principal will not waste the time of Nigerians and that they will hit the ground running right from their first day in office. He said that Peter Obi left a good record in Anambra, so did he while he was a Federal legislator. He said that the moment Nigerians stop being satisfied with them in government, they can vote them out of power

He said: “Please record this. All Nigerians that are listening to this. I am not a time waster, Peter Obi is not a time waster. He has served 8 years in Anambra state and left behind records that governors are not even contemplating to emulate. I have served as a Federal legislator in the House of Representatives and Senate, and I have done such special legislations that nobody has attempted to do.”

“So, yes, we are aware of the enormity. We are committed to doing it and we will always ask our citizens to buy in into our lofty objectives and if you are not satisfied with us after 4 years, do what you feel like. Fire us, who are we?”

