If Nigeria Was Working, A First Class Graduate Won’t Be Sweeping The Streets For A Living – Fr. Mbaka

1 hour ago
During Night of Open Doors at Adoration Friday Vigil, the spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka expressed concern about the state of Nigeria, highlighting that if Nigeria was working, a First Class Graduate won’t be sweeping the street for survival.

He questions the appropriateness of such jobs for first-class graduates and contrasts this situation with other countries where graduates have better opportunities. The Catholic cleric calls for the liberation of Nigerian youths from such circumstances.

In his words as translated from Igbo, he said: “If Nigeria was working, a Graduate won’t be wearing uniform to sweep the street. Is that a job for a First Class Graduate? Their counterparts abroad are millionaires but here, common street sweeper. The youths are locked up here and they need to be freed.”

What are your thoughts on what Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka said?

