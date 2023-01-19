NEWS

“If Nigeria Gets It Wrong Again In 2023, This Nation Will Bleed” Iyabo Ojo

“If Nigeria Gets It Wrong Again In 2023, This Nation Will Bleed” Iyabo Ojo

According to reports by Linda Ikeji’s blog, popular Nollywood actress and director Alice Iyabo Ojo, has enlightened Nigerians on the need to cast their ballots wisely.

She gave this admonition via a recent tweet. Adding, that the struggle of an average national is unbearable.

“People are undergoing distress. It’s a daily grapple these days. I’m so frightened to even open my inbox, because ninety percent of the messages are depressing. Oh my beloved country.”

“If Nigeria gets it wrong a second time, this nation will bleed.”

This got Nigerians talking. See some reactions below:

@Ifeanyi: “Who is the right candidate? Don’t sit on the fence please.”

@Abraham: “Will they hear? Just sad how some Nigerians will easily forget the backward state of this country, the moment a politician gives them five thousand naira.”

@Friday: “If your people will listen to you.”

You can air your view in the comment section.

"If Nigeria Gets It Wrong Again In 2023, This Nation Will Bleed" Iyabo Ojo



