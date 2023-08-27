If Nigeria Fails, President Tinubu Will Be Held Responsible -Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka Says, Gives Reason

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received a stern warning at today’s Mass from Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Leader of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), warning him that he would be held accountable if Nigeria failed while he was in office. The Catholic priest revealed this in a video posted hours ago on the channel for his Church.

In the video at 6:41, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka says, “So Mr. President, if Nigeria fails, you will be held accountable. You are the Lion; we don’t care who the Minister is. You have a choice between becoming the Lion or the Sheep.

He remarked, “Nigeria has all it needs to be great, and he explained why. There won’t be any young unemployment in our country if our substantial minerals are fully used. I don’t even want to visit the oil and gas region. Many of the multi-trillion-dollar nations in the globe that lack oil focus more on petrol. This time, our President has no justification.

Image source: Google

Jahpedia (

)