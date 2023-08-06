‘If Nigeria Can Move Away From Military Coups, Any Country Can Do That As Well’ – Aliyu Gebi

Aliyu Gebi, national coordinator of the Security Governance Initiative, has said that any country in the world is capable of ending its reliance on military coups if Nigeria can. In an interview with Arise TV news, he expressed optimism that Nigeria, with its diplomatic ties to Niger Republic, may help bring an end to the conflict there. He also said that Nigeria should exercise global leadership by keeping a watchful eye on other countries.

”Definitely this is a matter that Niger and Nigeria can handle on behalf of Ecowas,” he said. The United States of America and other nations must likewise take a stand. Coups are out of style; Nigeria has long since abandoned them. Any country may avoid military coups if Nigeria has succeeded in doing so. It is remarkable that we have seen seven democratic roll-overs succeed. But maybe Nigeria should stop looking inside so much and start being its own brother keeper.

[Begin at 9:30]

writer11 (

)