If Niger Wants To Build Their Power Station Across River Niger, Our Kainji Dam Will Be Useless-Sani

Fomer Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly, Shehu Sani has reacted following the reports of the federal government allegedly planning to disconnect electricity from Niger Republic over the recent coup d’etat in the country

The report of the Nigerian govt allegedly tampering with the electricity supply to the country surfaced online and has been generating lots of comments

Sani took to his verified Twitter page to state his opinion concerning the report

In a post that he shared on his page, he said Nigeria shouldn’t walk on that path to get back at the nation

He said Nigeria must not use power supplies as a means of political blackmail

He went further to state that if Niger Republic decides to build their power station across their part of the river Niger, the Kainji Dam in Nigeria will be useless

