NEWS

If Niger Wants To Build Their Power Station Across River Niger, Our Kainji Dam Will Be Useless-Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

Fomer Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly, Shehu Sani has reacted following the reports of the federal government allegedly planning to disconnect electricity from Niger Republic over the recent coup d’etat in the country

The report of the Nigerian govt allegedly tampering with the electricity supply to the country surfaced online and has been generating lots of comments

Sani took to his verified Twitter page to state his opinion concerning the report

In a post that he shared on his page, he said Nigeria shouldn’t walk on that path to get back at the nation

He said Nigeria must not use power supplies as a means of political blackmail

He went further to state that if Niger Republic decides to build their power station across their part of the river Niger, the Kainji Dam in Nigeria will be useless

See his post here

What do you have to say about this?

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Obi’s Phone Was Not Stolen, He Left The Phone On The Table & One Of His Aide Took It- Obi’s Aide

6 mins ago

Reasons Why You Should Boil Onion And Drink The Water Regularly In Moderation

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: UK Backs Tinubu, ECOWAS Stance On Niger, Tinubu Appoints Matawalle As Minister

18 mins ago

Reasons Why You Should Not Live Near a Piggery Farm

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button