If Niger Republic Decides To Cut Off River Niger From Us, Our Dams Will Become Useless – Chuks Akunna

Amid ongoing media reports indicating that the Nigerian government has cutoff its power supply to the Niger Republic over the recent military coup that took place in the french-speaking country, veteran journalist, and newspaper publisher, Chuks Akunna has come out to warn the Tinubu administration on the potential backlash such a move could bring to the country’s power generating infrastructure.

While speaking in an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, August 3, Akunna, who is the Chief Executive Officer of The Authority paper, argued that it was quite amusing for the Tinubu-led federal government to cut off its electricity supply to the Niger Republic when it is a fact that the dams that are used to generate power in Nigeria all rely on the River Niger to function.

According to the veteran journalist, should the Niger Republic decide to cut off the flow of the River Niger by building dams in its own territory, it will have an adverse effect on power generation in Nigeria.

He said; “Nigeria has had very strong bilateral relations with Niger Republic since independence. When I saw the story that Nigeria had cut off power from the Niger Republic, I chuckled. Because we forget that River Niger that gives us power, passes through the Niger Republic.

And the existing agreement is that the Niger Republic will not dam the river so that we will have power in Nigeria. Should that country wake up tomorrow and decide cut off water supply by building a dam around the the River Niger, all our dams, which includes the ‘Kainji’ and ‘Jebba’ dams will be useless.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:10:58).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)