NEWS

If Niger Republic Decides To Cut Off River Niger From Us, Our Dams Will Become Useless – Chuks Akunna

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read

Amid ongoing media reports indicating that the Nigerian government has cutoff its power supply to the Niger Republic over the recent military coup that took place in the french-speaking country, veteran journalist, and newspaper publisher, Chuks Akunna has come out to warn the Tinubu administration on the potential backlash such a move could bring to the country’s power generating infrastructure.

While speaking in an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, August 3, Akunna, who is the Chief Executive Officer of The Authority paper, argued that it was quite amusing for the Tinubu-led federal government to cut off its electricity supply to the Niger Republic when it is a fact that the dams that are used to generate power in Nigeria all rely on the River Niger to function.

According to the veteran journalist, should the Niger Republic decide to cut off the flow of the River Niger by building dams in its own territory, it will have an adverse effect on power generation in Nigeria.

He said; “Nigeria has had very strong bilateral relations with Niger Republic since independence. When I saw the story that Nigeria had cut off power from the Niger Republic, I chuckled. Because we forget that River Niger that gives us power, passes through the Niger Republic.

And the existing agreement is that the Niger Republic will not dam the river so that we will have power in Nigeria. Should that country wake up tomorrow and decide cut off water supply by building a dam around the the River Niger, all our dams, which includes the ‘Kainji’ and ‘Jebba’ dams will be useless.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:10:58).

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

What It Means When Your Baby Starts Kicking In The Womb Close To Your Date Of Delivery

6 mins ago

Today’ Headlines: APC national legal adviser El-Marzuq resign; AFP sue Twitter over payment for news

17 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Legal Team Went To Church Today For Thanksgiving Ahead Of Tribunal Judgement

27 mins ago

What Happened After A Girl Said These Prayers Are Too Wicked And Unkind After She Was Arrested – Daniel Olukoya

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button