If Niger Republic decides to build their power station, our Kanji Dam will be useless- Senator Sani

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator, politician and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that if the Niger Republic decides to build their own power station across the part of River Niger, Nigeria’s Kanji Dam will be rendered useless.

Senator Sani took to his official social media page to make this known following the alledged decision of Nigerian government to cut off power supply to Niger as a result of military coup that took place in the country few days ago.

According to Senator Sani, the reported Nigerian alledged tempering with electricity supply to Niger Republic is wrong.

Sani said further that Nigeria should not use power supplies as a means of political blackmail, as it will not change anything.

Sani added that, if Niger decides to build their power station across their part of the River Niger, Kanji Dam will be rendered useless.

The former lawmaker called on President Bola Tinubu and other ECOWAS leaders to allow citizens of Niger Republic decide on how their country to be governed.

“President Tinubu and Ecowas leaders should allow People of Niger to decide on how they want their country to be governed. Don’t be instigated by France to go to war that we don’t need. When we had military regime, we fought to free ourselves; let them make their decision.” Sani said.

