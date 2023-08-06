If Niger Is Attacked, Nigeriens Will Scamper Into Nigeria For Safety – Bishop Ugorji Tells Tinubu

The President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji has reacted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a letter to the upper chamber of the national assembly seeking approval for military action and other sanctions against the military junta in Niger Republic.

The Guardian paper had earlier reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations.” A group of soldiers appeared on the west African country’s national television last week, a few hours after the president had been detained.

The Daily Post paper reported that Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, during a pastoral visit in Imo State said; “We are pleading with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to persuade ECOWAS heads of state to avoid going to war against the coup plotters. We implore them to avert the impending slaughter that would follow the military invasion.”

He added; “We squandered a lot of human blood in Africa. We have also squandered priceless human lives in Nigeria, and we cannot continue to do so for whatever cause”

Continuing, Archbishop Ugorji reminded the Federal Government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “that if Niger is attacked, Nigeriens will scamper into Nigeria for safety”

The recent statement by Bishop Ugorji which was shared by The Daily Post paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Source – The Daily Post paper

