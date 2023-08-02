If Niger Decides To Build Power Station Across Part Of River Niger, Kainji Dam Will Be Useless-Sani

The former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has stated that if Niger Republic decides to build their power station across part of River Niger, Nigeria’s Kainji Dam will be rendered useless.

Senator Shehu Sani, who is known for his outspokenness stated this today on his verified Twitter page.

The Guardian paper had earlier reported that “Nigeria has reportedly cut the power supply to the Niger Republic as one of the sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the coup in the country”

Reacting to the development on his verified Twitter page, Senator Shehu Sani said; “The reported Nigerian alleged tempering with electricity supply to Niger Republic is wrong.We must not use power supplies as a means of political blackmail. It will not change anything. If Niger decides to build their power station across their part of the River Niger, our Kainji Dam will be rendered useless.”

The former federal lawmaker added; “President Tinubu and Ecowas leaders should allow the People of Niger to decide on how they want their country to be governed. Don’t be instigated by France to go to war that we don’t need. When we had military regime, we fought to free ourselves; let them make their decisions.”

