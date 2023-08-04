NEWS

If Niger, Burkina Faso Or Mali attack Nigeria Or Any ECOWAS Allies, Our Response Must Be Swift-FFK

A former Director of New Media sub-committee of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a letter to the upper chamber of the national assembly seeking approval for military action and other sanctions against the military junta in Niger.

Femi Fani-Kayode said; “However if Niger, Burkina Faso and/or Mali attack Nigeria or any of our ECOWAS allies for ANY reason whatsoever or if they deploy their forces on even one inch of our soil, our response must be swift, shocking, deadly and devastating.”

He added; “We must kick them out, occupy their Southern territories, take their capital Niamey, topple their military Government and re-establish democracy.”

