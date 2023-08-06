If Niger, Burkina Faso Or Mali attack Nigeria Or Any ECOWAS Allies, Our Response Must Be Swift-FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former director of the new media subcommittee of the disbanded All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has responded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appeal for approval of military action and other penalties against the military junta in Niger.

Recall, On July 26, a coup organized by Mohamed Bazoum’s presidential guards resulted in his removal as president.

Four days later, in Abuja, the leaders of ECOWAS handed the coup leaders a seven-day deadline to restore constitutional order or risk the use of force. The regional organisation slapped sanctions on the coup leaders, and Nigeria cut off energy and closed its borders to the impoverished West African country.

According to Femi Fani Kayode, Our response must be prompt, stunning, lethal, and destructive if Niger, Burkina Faso, and/or Mali attack Nigeria or any of our ECOWAS partners for ANY reason at all, or if they deploy their forces on even the slightest portion of our territory.

The military government must be overthrown, their southern areas occupied, Niamey taken, and democracy must be restored.

The most recent post on Femi Fani-Kayode’s verified page has received responses from many of his innumerable Facebook friends and followers.

