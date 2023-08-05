NEWS

If Niger, Burkina Faso Or Mali attack Nigeria Or Any ECOWAS Allies, Our Response Must Be Swift-FFK

In response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request for authorization of military action and other sanctions against the military junta in Niger, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Director of New Media sub-committee of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has spoken out.

Femi Fani-Kayode said, “However, if Niger, Burkina Faso, and/or Mali attack Nigeria or any of our ECOWAS allies for ANY reason whatsoever, or if they deploy their forces on even one inch of our soil, our response must be swift, shocking, deadly, and devastating.”

He went on to say, “We must kick them out, occupy their southern territories, take their capital Niamey, topple their military Government, and re-establish democracy.”

