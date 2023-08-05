If Niger, Burkina Faso or Mali Attack Nigeria for any Reason, our Response must be Deadly – Fani Kayode.

Former minister of ation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to social media to threaten Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Mali that Nigeria will retaliate in a destructive manner, if they enter Nigeria with an intention of ambushing the African country. He made such threat on Twitter.

The APC chieftain who spoke about such issue through his official Twitter account, stated that he does not want a war and he does not believe that Nigerians should initiate hostilities by invading troops to Niger Republic unless it is absolutely necessary.

Femi Fani-Kayode however stated that;

“However if Niger, Burkina Faso and/or Mali attack Nigeria or any of our ECOWAS allies for any reason whatsoever or if they deploy their forces on even one inch of our soil, our response must be swift, shocking, deadly and devastating.

“We must kick them out, occupy their southern territories, take their capital Niamey, topple their military government and re-establish democracy.”

Femi Fani-Kayode went ahead to state that if Wagner decides to support Niger Republic, then Nigeria must get support from Executive Outcomes, Blackwater and other Western mercenary force in the world, adding that Wagner is not the only mercenary force in the world and Nigeria should stop trembling at the mention of their name.

The politician finally stated that if war eventually comes, Nigeria as a nation have the resources and connections to ensure that they are not alone in the battle field.

