If Niger, Burkina Faso, Or Mali Attack Nigeria For Any Reason, Our Response Must Be Deadly – Fani Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of ation, has threatened Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Mali on social media with destructive retaliation if they invade Nigeria with the goal of ambushing the African nation. He threatened to do so on Twitter.

The APC leader added that he does not want a conflict and does not think that Nigerians should start hostilities by sending troops into the Niger Republic until it is required. He made these remarks on his official Twitter account.

However, Femi Fani-Kayode said that; However, if Niger, Burkina Faso, and/or Mali attack Nigeria or any of our ECOWAS allies for any reason, or if they deploy their forces on even a small portion of our territory, our response must be swift, shocking, lethal, and devastating. “We must kick them out, occupy their southern territories, take their capital Niamey, topple their military government, and re-establish democracy.”

Femi Fani-Kayode continued by saying that if Wagner decides to support the Niger Republic, Nigeria must seek assistance from Executive Outcomes, Blackwater, and other Western mercenary forces operating globally. He added that Wagner is not the only mercenary force operating globally and Nigeria should stop quaking at the mention of their name.

The lawmaker concluded by saying that if war breaks out in the future, Nigeria has the means and contacts to assure that it is not fighting on its own.

