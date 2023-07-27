“If Naija Disappoint At Everything Else, They Don’t Disappoint In Music”-Tboss Says About Ice Spice

In response to the recently released video for the new single “Deli” by singer Ice Spice, former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbor Idowu (Tboss), couldn’t hide her surprise and admiration for Nigerian artistes. The video, though lacking lyrical or motivational impact and filled with lots of rap, has led Tboss to praise the resilience and creativity of Nigerian entertainers.

Tboss’s statement reflects her acknowledgment of the diversity within Nigeria’s music industry. Despite the occasional release of songs that might not resonate with everyone, she commends Nigerian artistes for consistently pushing boundaries and exploring various genres to cater to different tastes.

Nigeria has long been known for its vibrant music scene, and artists continue to showcase their talents on both local and global stages. Tboss’s words are a testament to the enduring spirit of Nigerian musicians, who continually strive to captivate audiences and keep the nation entertained.

While not every song may receive universal acclaim, the passion and dedication of Nigerian artists remain unparalleled. Nevertheless, her words serves as a reminder that amidst occasional misses, Nigerian musicians deserve applause for their ongoing efforts in enriching the country’s cultural landscape and bringing joy to millions of fans worldwide.

Have a look at the screenshot of Tboss’ reaction from her post below.

Watch the video here.

Greenkai (

)