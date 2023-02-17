“If My Mother Was Not Treated Because She Had No Cash, How About Yours?” – Adams Oshiomole Asks

The former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, shared a personal experience about the ongoing new naira notes crisis before some people in his state during a recent campaign tour.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole asked, “if my mother was not treated (or given medication) because she had no cash (at hand), how about yours?” He added, “my mother was at the hospital and she was told to pay for medication. When she could not because she had no cash, she tried to pay with her card but the hospital’s Point of Sales (POS) machine was not functioning. It was someone who later volunteered to pay because the person knew she was my mother.”

Comrade Adams Oshiomole was of the opinion that despite the fact that he was a former governor, his mother suffered the ongoing cash crisis. He again said, “I am not a part of those who supported this policy because it is useless. Godwin Emefiele is to me a bad inheritance from the People’s Democratic Party PDP).”

Watch the full video HERE (between 15th – 20th minute).

Content created and supplied by: Musingreports (via 50minds

News )

#Mother #Treated #Cash #Adams #Oshiomole #Asks”If My Mother Was Not Treated Because She Had No Cash, How About Yours?” – Adams Oshiomole Asks Publish on 2023-02-17 18:28:04